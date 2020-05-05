Bull Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 4.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,365,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787,138. The stock has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

