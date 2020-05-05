Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Raised by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,258 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.26% of Burlington Stores worth $132,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $13,397,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.82. 892,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,791. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.