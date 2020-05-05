Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

