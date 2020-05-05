Bytom Trading Up 0.3% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $66.95 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Bibox and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00521364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005560 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HitBTC, OTCBTC, LBank, EXX, Bibox, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Neraex, Huobi, FCoin, CoinEgg, RightBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, OKEx, BigONE and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

