Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will post sales of $773.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $762.54 million to $793.00 million. Cabot posted sales of $844.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cabot by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 6.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.76. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

