Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,088 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 3.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $585,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,403,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,411,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,620,892. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $82.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.