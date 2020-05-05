Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.12) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 183 ($2.41).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.76.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

