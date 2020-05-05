Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after acquiring an additional 101,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

