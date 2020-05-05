Canaccord Genuity Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $100.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

FIVN stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,198.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,013,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

