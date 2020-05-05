Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,974 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of Canada Goose worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

