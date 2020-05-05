Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

4/22/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $260.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $243.00 to $242.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

4/22/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $359.00 to $335.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $345.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $321.00 to $341.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

4/17/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $359.00.

4/15/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/15/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $293.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $359.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $288.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $272.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $295.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a $322.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $397.00 to $321.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $361.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $280.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CP stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after buying an additional 100,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after buying an additional 209,348 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.