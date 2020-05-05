Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$101.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTC.A. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.38.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$92.40. The company had a trading volume of 415,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$67.15 and a twelve month high of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.00.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$270,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.