Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

