Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $170,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 145,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 14,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 20.6% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,622,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.