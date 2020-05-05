Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $12.00

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NXGN has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 467,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,407. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.