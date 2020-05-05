CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Downgraded by Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE CWX traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.22. The company had a trading volume of 142,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,747. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$293.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

