Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.86.

TSE:CPX traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 371,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,649. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$683.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.9137211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

