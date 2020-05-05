Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,123,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after buying an additional 532,021 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,717. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.