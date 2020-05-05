Capital Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.60. 1,078,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,770. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

