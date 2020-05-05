Capital Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 192,701 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.21. 1,200,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,243. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.17.

