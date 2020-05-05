Capital Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 2,047,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,570. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

