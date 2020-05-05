Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,420 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 9.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 189,409 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 791,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 46,029 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 511,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 168,873 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 486,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period.

GSY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. 270,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,798. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

