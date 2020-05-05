Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.79. 1,685,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,278,868. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

