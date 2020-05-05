CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,097.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,921.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

