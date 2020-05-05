CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.10% of CareDx worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after buying an additional 609,930 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $632,314 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 0.92. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.