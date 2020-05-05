Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carriage Services an industry rank of 210 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viki K. Blinderman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,993 shares in the company, valued at $236,061.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894 and have sold 28,274 shares valued at $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $5,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 158,413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $2,389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $890,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $262.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

