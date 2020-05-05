Cars.com’s (CARS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CARS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,749. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $326.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryan Wiener bought 4,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $12,278,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 832,482 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8,823.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 620,716 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

