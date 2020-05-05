Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 206.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.22.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

