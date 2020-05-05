Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. 301,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $101.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

