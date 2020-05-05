Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at B. Riley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

CVNA traded up $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

