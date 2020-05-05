Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.01. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $299,347.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,654,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

