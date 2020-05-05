Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $81,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $13,222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.16. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

