Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

