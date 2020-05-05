Caspian Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $294,171.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.03807201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035150 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009197 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

