Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $97.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.75. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.