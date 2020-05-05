Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of Catalent worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Catalent by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Catalent by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period.

CTLT stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. 35,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,796. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

