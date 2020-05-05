Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 145,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.25. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTT. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

