CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Given $23.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CB Financial Services’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $23.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 225 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBFV. ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Bedway bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,233 shares of company stock worth $141,431. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

CBFV opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.