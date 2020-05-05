CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 71 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CJS Securities raised shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

CBZ stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

