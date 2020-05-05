CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

