Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Roth Capital started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, March 13th.

CELH opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Celsius by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Celsius by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Celsius by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

