Centauri (CTX) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Centauri has a total market cap of $38,212.67 and approximately $2,528.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centauri alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.03733169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00057806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.