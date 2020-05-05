Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lowered to “Reduce” at TD Securities

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 24,697,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,945,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

