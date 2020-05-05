Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.17.

CG opened at C$12.52 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -39.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

