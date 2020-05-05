Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

