Centurion Hits Market Capitalization of $6,969.72 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Centurion has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Centurion has a market capitalization of $6,969.72 and $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

