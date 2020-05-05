Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $14,198.40 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 204 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.60 per share, with a total value of $14,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 780,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,298,788. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. 14,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,363. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

CNBKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.