Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $55.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million.

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,681. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

