Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Lifted by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,902 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 2.2% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.80% of Cerner worth $536,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Cerner stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.47. 2,354,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

