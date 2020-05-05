Cfra Cuts Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $85.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cfra from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRI. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.22.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 112.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

